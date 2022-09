TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The La Salle boys soccer team hosted Cohoes for senior night on Tuesday night. The 18th ranked Cadets in Class A celebrated 18 seniors.

Senior Owen Brown got the scoring started for La Salle in the first half. Fellow senior Matthew Carberg added a goal of his own to put the Cadets up 2-0 at the break. La Salle rolled past Cohoes 5-1.

The Cadets improve to 7-1-2 on the season.