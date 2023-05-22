ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire has yet another new head head coach. La Salle Assistant Coach Pete Porcelli will take over for Tom Menas, who resigned Sunday after Saturday’s loss to Jacksonville.

Porcelli confirmed to NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas he’s taking the job. Porcelli led Lansingburgh to four Super Bowl titles as head coach. He also played in the AFL for seven years, including four years with the Albany Firebirds.

Antonio Brown originally offered the job to La Salle head coach John Audino, but Audino said he turned down the job after much consideration. He did thank ownership for the offer, but he said it’s not the right time.

The Empire will host the Fayetteville Mustangs on Saturday in a game Brown said he’s going to play.