TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Collar City Cup will be on the line this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week between La Salle and Troy.

The Cadets beat their city rival 42-0 last year, as they look to keep the cup at La Salle this year. But this is a much different Troy team under new head coach Chris Stack, they’re 2-0 after a 1-6 finish last year. Meanwhile after two tough losses to some of the best in Class AA, CBA and Shenendehowa, the Cadets rolled Niskayuna 25-7 in their first Class A contest last week.

The Cadets are focused on holding onto the cup come Friday night. “Like a lot of the rivalries both in college and high school, it means a lot,” said head coach John Audino. “Any time you can get some hardware and put it in your office and give it to the team after the game and celebrate, it’s always a good thing. We’re hoping to keep it and it’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of good players to do so.”

Not only will the cup be on the line; bragging rights will be as well. “Oh, definitely,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Cameron Stodgill. “The winning team will make it very clear who won the game, I know that for sure.”

Tune into 1st & 10 this and every Friday night for highlights, reaction, and more from around Section 2 football.