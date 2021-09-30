Kyle Young steps away from Siena basketball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — The Siena men’s basketball program announced that junior forward Kyle Young will step away from the team for the year. He is still enrolled at Siena in good academic standing and his scholarship will be honored this year, according to an athletic department spokesperson, who added that Young’s future with the program is still uncertain.

“Kyle felt that it would be best for him to take a year away from basketball, and we support him in his decision,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello in a press release.

Young appeared in 39 games, including seven starts, during his first two seasons with the Saints. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds spanning 9.3 minutes of action. 

The Saints won back-to-back MAAC regular season championships in Maciariello’s first two seasons at the helm, but have lost six players with remaining eligibility since the end of last season. Only one player, a walk-on, remains from Maciariello’s original 2019-20 team.

Siena opens practice on Monday.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19