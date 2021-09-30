Kyle Young steps away from Siena basketball

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — The Siena men’s basketball program announced that junior forward Kyle Young will step away from the team for the year. He is still enrolled at Siena in good academic standing and his scholarship will be honored this year, according to an athletic department spokesperson, who added that Young’s future with the program is still uncertain.

“Kyle felt that it would be best for him to take a year away from basketball, and we support him in his decision,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello in a press release.

Young appeared in 39 games, including seven starts, during his first two seasons with the Saints. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds spanning 9.3 minutes of action.

The Saints won back-to-back MAAC regular season championships in Maciariello’s first two seasons at the helm, but have lost six players with remaining eligibility since the end of last season. Only one player, a walk-on, remains from Maciariello’s original 2019-20 team.

Siena opens practice on Monday.