Kuzmich leads Greenwich past Chatam in Class D semifinals

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was semifinal day in Class D football on Saturday, both matchups played in Schuylerville to determine who would advance to the section title game. Greenwich met Chatam in the first battle of the day.
The Witches rolled past the Panthers 48-20. Senior quarterback Jesse Kuzmich ran for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries in the win.
Greenwich will take on Stillwater in the Class D Super Bowl next Saturday.
