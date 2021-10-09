Kuzmich clutch for Witches in battle of unbeatens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenwich, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a battle of unbeatens in Class D Friday night, as Greenwich, #6 in the state, hosted Warrensburg/North Warren, #15 in the state.

The Witches came out on top 36-20. Quarterback and defensive back Jesse Kuzmich sealed the game on the defensive side of the ball with an incredible come-from-behind strip and fumble recovery.

Greenwich will look to stay unbeaten on the road against Lake George next Friday at 7:00 PM, while Warrensburg/North Warren will look to bounce back against Stillwater.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19