Kuzmich clutch for Witches in battle of unbeatens

Greenwich, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a battle of unbeatens in Class D Friday night, as Greenwich, #6 in the state, hosted Warrensburg/North Warren, #15 in the state.

The Witches came out on top 36-20. Quarterback and defensive back Jesse Kuzmich sealed the game on the defensive side of the ball with an incredible come-from-behind strip and fumble recovery.

Greenwich will look to stay unbeaten on the road against Lake George next Friday at 7:00 PM, while Warrensburg/North Warren will look to bounce back against Stillwater.