ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you want to take a trip to our Northern Neighbor once the border reopens on Monday, you might have to wait a little bit longer to take the train there. Amtrak says it’s still working to resume its Adirondack Service between New York City and Montreal.

Steve Strauss, Executive Director of the Empire State Passengers Association is calling on Amtrak to resume service from New York to Canada. Strauss says, "so what we’re basically trying to say to Amtrak and the freight railroads that Amtrak operates over on the Adirondack is that this is an important service and we want it back and the communities that have the Adirondack depend on it.”