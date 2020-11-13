Krohn sisters making division one dreams a family tradition

Schoharie, N.Y. — For many, it’s a dream. For the Krohn sisters, it’s family tradition.

On Wednesday Megan Krohn signed her letter of intent to play division one basketball at UAlbany. She joins older sister Carrie, a striker at Siena, in the D1 ranks, while younger sister Katie has verbally committed to division one Hartford.

“Competition between the sisters was, what made us I think, so competitive in the sport of soccer,” Megan Krohn said.

“My sister’s worked really hard so I think it’s going to be really fun to watch her play and keep watching my sisters play and play against each other,” Katie Krohn said.

The Krohn sisters are the first females from Schoharie to receive division one scholarships, proving what hard work is capable of no matter where you’re from.

“You’re looking at three from one family which says a lot about the family,” Schoharie head soccer coach Tammy Drinon said. “I think it says a lot about small schools. I mean don’t count them out because really they’re proving that anyone can make it if they work hard enough.”

The dedication on the sisters’ part was matched by Mr. and Mrs. Krohn, and the girls know their parents’ commitment is what made their success possible.

“They started us at such a young age and were so inspiring and that’s where we get a lot of our hard work and dedication from is watching them in sports so it was life changing for all of us,” Megan said.

“I don’t think a lot of parents would really give up all of that time for their kids, whereas my parents have given up three times,” Carrie Krohn said. “I wouldn’t be playing D1 if they hadn’t given all that up for me and for my sisters.”