Kosack nominated again for Hockey Humanitarian Award

Minneapolis, Minn. (NEWS10) — For the second straight season, senior Josh Kosack of the Union College men’s hockey team has been announced as a nominee for the prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award, announced on Tuesday afternoon.



The award, which is celebrating its 27th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen – a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism. Kosack is one of 11 nominees for the award this season, including one of three nominated previously in 2020-21 and one of two finalists returning to the ballot in 2021-22.



In 2019, a chance encounter with a teenage fan at an away game inspired Kosack to create “Kozi’s Kids,” an initiative that gives local Schenectady children a chance to experience a college hockey game – many for the first time. The initiative also led to his involvement with C.O.C.O.A. (Children of Our Community Open to Achievement) House in Schenectady, which has grown steadily during his time on campus.



Over the last three years, Josh has greatly enhanced and expanded his involvement with C.O.C.O.A. House both on and off campus. He spends one afternoon per week at the house, providing support with class work, participating in activities with the kids, and lending a helping hand wherever needed. Outside of his work with the children, Josh also spends time throughout the week working with Executive Director Will Rivas on other initiatives and projects to benefit the organization. When the pandemic prevented Josh from visiting the house weekly and caused the cancellation of the 2020-21 hockey season, Kozi’s Kids pivoted to a new cause, singlehandedly raising more than $5,000 to purchase laptops and iPads to assist with online learning as well as for Christmas presents for the children of C.O.C.O.A. House during the holidays.



This year Josh’s goals were set even higher. With C.O.C.O.A. House looking to expand to a neighboring building, Josh set a lofty goal of raising $20,000 this holiday season, with $5,000 going toward Christmas presents for children in the Tri-City area and the remaining funds going toward a Kozi’s Kids lounge in the new Teen Center. Working with community leaders, teammates, Union alumni and school administrators, Josh achieved his ambitious goal in less than a week and continued to raise money for the cause into December, sending his total past $40,000 in less than a month. In late December, he capped the month by distributing Christmas presents to families and children of Schenectady, Albany and Troy just in time for the holidays.



Kosack’s second nomination marks the 10th time a Union student-athlete has been nominated for the national recognition, and makes him the second player in program history to be nominated twice, alongside Sebastien Gingras ’16. Former Dutchmen Jeff Wilson ’02 (finalist), Olivier Bouchard ’07, Stephane Boileau ’11, and Cole Ikkala ’14 as well as former Dutchwomen Jamie Laubisch ’05 and Ashley Johnston ’14 have previously been nominated as well.



Finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2022 recipient will be honored on Friday, April 8 during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Boston, Mass.