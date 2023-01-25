ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings spoke with the media on Tuesday, one day after pleading not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment in Kentucky.

While he didn’t talk about the charge specifically, Killings did talk about leading the team while dealing with his legal situation off the court. “My only focus for these guys is giving them everything that I have to make them better players, better students, and better men,” said Killings. “That’s it. My only focus is our program. That’s it. Anything that goes on in the outside world, and like I think I’ve shared with you guys before, these kids in this gym go through a lot of different things in their life… My job is to only try and heal and help guide them through. We focus on getting the best grades that we can get, having the best performance that we can have in games, and being the best people we can be.”

Killings was arraigned on a charge of fourth degree assault with no visible injury, a Class A misdemeanor, by the Madison County District Court in Kentucky. He is due back in court on March 20th.

The charge stems from the same locker room incident that led to a five game suspension and a $25,000 fine for Killings. The school’s investigation found Killings made inappropriate contact with a student athlete in a pre-game hype circle.

The incident has also resulted in a lawsuit filed by the former player, Luke Fizulich, against Killings, UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson, and the university. The incident took place on November 24th, 2021 prior to a game against Eastern Illinois in Richmond, Kentucky.