PHILADELPHIA, PA (NEWS10) — Following a 99-79 loss to Saint Joseph’s University, University at Albany head men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings made his first comments to the media since a lawsuit was filed against him, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university.

When initially asked for comment regarding the lawsuit, Killings referred us to the university’s statement. When asked about his message to the team, Killings said, “I mean, it was no surprise to them. I learned of the possibility a week or so ago. My message to them is, ‘There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds.’ Our kids go through a lot. We have to be able to take the things going outside of our personal worlds and not bring them into our team and the game and practices and stay focused on the tasks and the jobs that we have at hand.”

The Danes gave up 60 first half points in their loss to Saint Joseph’s. Da’Kquan Davis led UAlbany with 32 points.

The Great Danes will head to Florida to take on Austin Peay in the Sunshine Slam on Monday at noon.