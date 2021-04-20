KeyBank Center hosts NHL’s first-ever joint ‘Pride Game,’ honoring LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres played host to the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. The two teams joined forces on the ice to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

This was the first-ever joint pride game in NHL history.

Sabres fan Greg Grenda said the game was all about support. “I think you should support all people especially in times like today with people struggling, the best thing we can do is support each other.”

“Yeah, I think it is progress. Having friends, family members in that community — I think it’s a big step forward to seeing it on a bigger stage. You know, having actually someone talk to you — having it in the limelight, national stage. I think it’s a pretty big deal,” said Sabres fan Bryan Kenn.

The purpose of this game was to bring together two cities to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities by sharing stories of inclusion, hope and allyship.