ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s safe to say Kevin Huerter had a successful first season with the Sacramento Kings, helping to end the longest playoff drought in major pro sports at 16 seasons, while averaging a career high 15 points per game. This week Huerter is back where it all started, passing on his basketball wisdom to some young Capital Region ballers.

Kevin is hosting year two of the Huerter Basketball Camp at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon. Sessions run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM all week, for campers of all ages.

For the Shenendehowa grad, running a camp like this at home continues to be a dream come true. “It means a lot, to be honest,” said Huerter. “Basketball camps, especially in the summer, were things that I always did growing up. Me and my brother, other people from our town, our AAU team, it was a great way to meet other players from around the area and obviously get to play basketball every day for a week. It’s something I grew up doing. I always wanted to give back and do it myself one day when I got the opportunity to. This is year two, hopefully we continue to grow for years to come.”

This time last year, Huerter was hosting his camp just days after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Kings. A lot has changed after a 48-win season in Sacramento, that ultimately ended with a first round loss to the Golden State Warriors. “There was so much change going on in my life a year ago today,” said Huerter. “The camps were kind of a way for me to come back home and get away from it. This year, the evolution, you see a lot more purple this year, we’ve got a lot of Kings gear. Hopefully making some new fans in the northeast. It was a great season. Excited to get back there when the time is right, but for now it’s great being home.” The camps will return for session two on July 31st through August 4th.