Kentucky Derby draw reveals 2021 post positions

Kentucky Derby hopeful Rock Your World works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Louisville, K.Y. (NEWS10) — The 20-horse field is set for the 147th run for the roses after the Kentucky Derby Draw Tuesday morning.

Undefeated three-year-old Essential Quality barely got by Chad Brown’s Highly Motivated in his last start, but the win kept him as the Derby favorite at 2-1. The horse is owned by Brad Cox with Luis Saez the jockey.

Here are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby:

1. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. (6-1)

2. Like The King , Wesley Ward, Drayden Van Dyke (50-1)

3. Brooklyn Strong, Daniel Velazquez, (50-1)

4. Keepmeinmind, Robertino Diodoro, David Cohen, 50-1

5. Sainthood, Todd Pletcher, Corey Lanerie, 50-1

6. O Besos, Greg Foley, Marcelino Pedroza, 20-1

7. Mandaloun, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 15-1

8. Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O’Neill, Flavien Prat, 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon, Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith, 20-1

11. Dynamic One, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

12. Helium, Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux, 50-1

13. Hidden Stash, Vicki Oliver, Rafael Bejarano, 50-1

14. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1

15. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 5-1

16. King Fury, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1

17. Highly Motivated, Chad Brown, Javier Castellano, 10-1

18. Super Stock, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

20. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 30-1

The Derby has an approximate post time of 6:57 p.m. Saturday on NBC.