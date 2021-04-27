Kentucky Derby draw reveals 2021 post positions

Louisville, K.Y. (NEWS10) — The 20-horse field is set for the 147th run for the roses after the Kentucky Derby Draw Tuesday morning.
Undefeated three-year-old Essential Quality barely got by Chad Brown’s Highly Motivated in his last start, but the win kept him as the Derby favorite at 2-1. The horse is owned by Brad Cox with Luis Saez the jockey.
Here are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby:
1. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. (6-1)
2. Like The King , Wesley Ward, Drayden Van Dyke (50-1)
3. Brooklyn Strong, Daniel Velazquez, (50-1)
4. Keepmeinmind, Robertino Diodoro, David Cohen, 50-1
5. Sainthood, Todd Pletcher, Corey Lanerie, 50-1
6. O Besos, Greg Foley, Marcelino Pedroza, 20-1
7. Mandaloun, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 15-1
8. Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 15-1
9. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O’Neill, Flavien Prat, 8-1
10. Midnight Bourbon, Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith, 20-1
11. Dynamic One, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 20-1
12. Helium, Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux, 50-1
13. Hidden Stash, Vicki Oliver, Rafael Bejarano, 50-1
14. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1
15. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 5-1
16. King Fury, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1
17. Highly Motivated, Chad Brown, Javier Castellano, 10-1
18. Super Stock, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1
19. Soup and Sandwich, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1
20. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 30-1
The Derby has an approximate post time of 6:57 p.m. Saturday on NBC.