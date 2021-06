Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class A baseball playoffs are tightening up, and Thursday Albany Academy visited Troy for a spot in the Section 2 semifinal Saturday.

Behind a shutout performance from LSU commit Mike Kennedy, the Troy baseball team topped Albany Academy 6-0 in the Class A quarterfinals. The Flying Horses put up a three-spot in the opening inning, and never looked back. Fourth-seeded Troy advances to take on top-seeded South Glens Falls on the road on Saturday at 1:00 PM.