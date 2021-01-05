Keeping players focused as the hype around the Bills grows

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With all the hype surrounding the Buffalo Bills, coaches are trying to keep players’ focus reeled in ahead of this weekend’s playoff game.
Mary Margaret Johnson discusses staying focused, and the team’s defensive improvement.
The Bills will play the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday at 1 p.m.
