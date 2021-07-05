Kasir Goldston out to perfect start in young professional boxing career

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kasir Goldston’s pro boxing career is off to a perfect start.

“King Mazzi” is now 3-0 after his unanimous decision over Maurice Anthony on June 12, and the 18-year-old hailing from the Capital Region believes he’s rounding out his game with every win.

“The first fight I showed that I had skills and defense,” Goldston said. “My second fight I got a knockout. I felt like I showed by boxing IQ in the third fight.

“I think I showed everything that people questioned so far in my abilities so far.”

His start is even more impressive when you consider he turned pro and graduated his senior year of high school during a pandemic.

“COVID either made you or broke you during those times because it either made you better or it made you worse,” Goldston said. “So I think that I was one of the people that took COVID and got better.”

The perfect start comes in large part to his coach and father, Ty Goldston.

“We bump heads but it’s not really bad but we speak about different things in the ring and outside the ring and he can relate to things I’m going through maybe outside the ring or maybe what I’m going through inside the ring,” Goldston said.

The backing from his family and the entire Capital Region is what keeping Mazzi going.

“The support from, I wanna say Albany in general, has been surreal like just having Albany behind me, my friends and my family and my supporters behind me, just give me even more strength knowing my abilities and what I can do in the ring,” Goldston said.

“I already know what I can do, it’s just them being behind me even more boosts my confidence and lets me know, okay, I got this.”

Goldston expects his next bout to come later this summer, either August or September.