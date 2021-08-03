Karl Mofor receives preseason All-American honors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a dominant spring season, University of Albany’s Karl Mofor is garnering some preseason recognition.

Mofor has been named preseason Second-Team All-American by Stats FCS. The senior running back led the CAA during the spring season with 115 rushing yards per game. In his last full season in 2019, he led the CAA with 1,290 yards.

Head coach Greg Gattuso loves the makeup of his offense, and a lot of that has to do with his running back. “I consistently have said over the years he may be one of the best football players I’ve ever been around,” Gattuso said. “I have great faith in handing him the football over and over and over again. He can take it. He’s tough and he’s competitive so I feel great about where we’re going to be on offense.”

The Great Danes get their season started Saturday, September 4th against North Dakota State.

