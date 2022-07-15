SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The grade three Schuylerville Stakes was the second and final stakes race of the first day of the Saratoga Meet on Thursday.

Just Cindy went off as a 5-2 favorite. Summer Promise held the lead down the stretch, but Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Just Cindy to the front of the pack on the way to win the Schuylerville Stakes for trainer Eddie Kenneally.

The win was especially meaningful for assistant trainer and North Adams native, Kelly Wheeler. “It’s always very special to pick up a win at Saratoga,” said Wheeler. “I grew up not far from here and we haven’t been here in the last couple of years. We ran here on and off, you know, last year. We didn’t run anything the year before and it’s always really special to come in and pick up a win in any race, especially a stakes race.”