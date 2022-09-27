SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The beginning of hockey season is right around the corner for the Union Dutchmen. This season the Dutchmen will begin a new era under head coach Josh Hauge, who signed on to become the new head coach back in April.

Hauge is the seventh head coach in the programs tenure at the division one level. His most recent stop was at Clarkson University, where he played a big role in recruiting and player development as associate head coach. He believes this fresh start is going to be good for he and the players, and can’t wait to get the season started.

“I think anytime you just start a new year it’s a refreshing start,” said Hauge. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s a new staff. I think that there’s a mindset of we’re trying to get back to where the program once was and we’re going to do that together and I think this group is going to hopefully get us there really quick, but they’re gonna take big steps with it every single day.”

The Dutchmen will start the season this Saturday at home against RIT at 7 p.m.