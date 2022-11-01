SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — It’s been a time of firsts for Union’s Josh Hague. He coached his first game as a collegiate head coach last month, he got his first win 11 days later, and coached in his first Capital Skates Series this past weekend. This Friday night, he’ll check off another first: his first game back to Clarkson, coaching against his old team.

Union hired Hauge this offseason after seven years on the Clarkson bench, serving as associate head coach the last three years. Now after a series split with RPI, Hauge leads the Dutchmen into Cheel Arena for the Golden Knights’ conference opener.

While it’s a new challenge, it’s one he’s ready for. “When you look at it from a distance, I’m comfortable there,” said Hauge. “I know exactly everything about their hockey team, I know everything about the arena, so it will be nice to be back and see some people but it’s business as usual. We need to find a way to win.”

The Dutchmen enter 3-6-1 on the season, while the Golden Knights are 2-5.