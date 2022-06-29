ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Like programs across the country, the UAlbany men’s basketball team has a lot of new faces. But one of those new faces is very familiar with the Great Dane program.

Hudson Falls native Jonathan Beagle has joined the Great Danes for their first summer workouts. The 6’9 forward committed to UAlbany 10 months ago after a year playing prep ball at St. Thomas Moore in Connecticut.

The incoming freshman is excited to throw on the purple and gold. “I’ve always wanted to get here to college and my dream is finally coming true,” said Beagle. “So it’s surreal right now walking in the locker room, seeing my name but it’s a blessing. I’m excited to get going here.”

He’s got big goals for his hometown team. “I just want to bring a championship back here,” said Beagle. “Since I’ve been 10 years old I’ve been coming to games here and stuff like that so I’m super excited to get going and really turn this thing around.”