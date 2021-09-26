Johnstown’s comeback spoils Mechanicville’s hot start

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville hosted Johnstown Saturday night in a Class C matchup that looked all Red Raiders early.

Senior running back Isaiah Culbreth ripped the game open on his first touch, taking Mechanicville’s first offensive snap 84 yards for a touchdown, giving the Red Raiders a 7-0 first quarter lead.

Mechanicville drove the ball right down the field and gave it to Culbreth again on a sweep for a 24 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0. The Red Raiders looked ready to score again late in the second quarter but a fumble on the goal line recovered by the Sir Bills defense thwarted the drive.

Mechanicville headed into halftime with a 14-0 lead, but Culbreth was injured in the third quarter and left the game in an ambulance. Johnstown rallied in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered to come away with a 28-21 win.