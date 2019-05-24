Johnstown girls lacrosse team wins sectional title

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night, the Johnstown girls lacrosse team won its first sectional title since 2006, defeating the Academy of Holy Names 16-10.

Emotions were running high as the future of varsity sports and other activities for the upcoming school year is unclear after the Johnstown School District failed to pass the budget.

After the game, sophomore Taryn Ringer said, “Both of the sports I play during the winter and the fall I got a maroon badge, so it feels so good to get a white one finally, and it’s just so sad knowing that next year, I won’t have the opportunity to play these sports at Johnstown anymore with the budget that did not pass. It’s devastating and it’s just sad to think that I didn’t want it to be my last game as a Lady Bill, so we’re gonna keep going as far as we can, we don’t want the season to end.”

As the district is working on a plan B, the Lady Bills are preparing to face the champs from Section 1 or Section 9 in the regional finals on Friday, May 31.