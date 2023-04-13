LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Billups entered the transfer portal last week, joining his now former backcourt running mate Javian McCollum. Billups spoke with NEWS10 ABC on Wednesday about why he made that decision, and what he’s looking for.

Billups says he has taken one visit to George Mason this past Friday. He added he’s also received interest from Davidson, Richmond, JMU, Murray State, and VCU. In his sophomore season, Billups averaged 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Saints.

The dynamic defender has not yet ruled out a return to Siena, but says exploring his options was in his best interest. “I had been thinking about it for a while,” said Billups. “There’s just a lot of things that were going on in my life personally and I think it was best for me if I entered the portal and decide whether this would be the best fit for me. I think it’s just been providing clarity for me and hopefully I can find the right place all around for me.”

Billups couldn’t put his finger on exactly what he’s looking for, but it comes down to fit. “I can’t really say, ‘This is exactly what I want’, but just somewhere that feels like home,” said Billups. “Not saying Siena wasn’t that but, somewhere that’s a good basketball fit. Just everything all around.”

Billups says he received an NIL offer from the Saints March On collective, but money is not playing a role in his decision.