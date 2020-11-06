Jaques, Young speak at Siena women’s basketball media day

Loudonville, N.Y. — “A lot of teams didn’t know they weren’t good enough. We did.”

Siena’s Ali Jaques says getting closure last year was great for the Saints, who went 11-20, but had a winning record in their last 15 games.

They only lost one of their top nine scorers. Of course, it was Sabrina Piper, who accounted for a lot of the Saints offense. But now, they’ve added a true point guard in Isis Young, which according to Jaques, has been one of the missing pieces on this team for a long time.

“I see a team that’s trying to build and get really really good shots for each other,” Jaques said. “I think we have a long way to go with that, but I think we’re at a pretty good starting point.”

“It’s important for me to ask ‘where do you want the ball? Would you rather it on the right side? Do I run this play to you to go right, or do you want to go left? Margot, do you want to shoot a corner three or do you want to shoot one at the top of the key?’,” grad transfer Isis Young said. “So I really feel like it’s just about having those conversations so I know, so I put them in the best position.”

Grad transfer Isis Young and Marilena Gerostergiou were named captains last week. Siena is expected to start their season November 25th at home against Hofstra, but no non-conference contracts are official yet.

