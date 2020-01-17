James, Lakers lead NBA jersey, merchandise sales rankings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives toward the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alfonzo McKinnie defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 128-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are seeing their jerseys sell more briskly than ever, the NBA said Friday when announcing its latest list of most popular merchandise.

LeBron James still has the most popular jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.

Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.

Rounding out the top 10 in jerseys are a pair of players on new teams — the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis — in seventh and eighth. They’re followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.

New Orleans’ Zion Williamson sits at No. 15 in top jersey sales, notable because the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft has yet to make his regular season debut. The Pelicans believe that will happen Wednesday against San Antonio.

Boston is No. 2 in team merchandise behind the Lakers and Philadelphia is third. NBA champion Toronto was fourth, a franchise-best, followed by No. 5 Milwaukee.

The rest of the team merchandise top 10: Golden State, Houston, Chicago, Miami and Brooklyn — which made the top 10 for the first time since 2014.

