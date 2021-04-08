Jalen Pickett enters transfer portal

Sports

by: Siena Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball rising senior guard Jalen Pickett has announced his intention to transfer. The Rochester, New York native has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We thank Jalen for his contributions to Siena Basketball, and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello.

An NABC District I Second Team selection and a First Team All-MAAC honoree, Pickett averaged 12.9 points this past season while leading the MAAC with 4.8 assists. Named the MAAC Player of the Week on Mar. 8, he also ranked fourth in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97), and eighth in both blocks (1.1) and rebounding (6.3).

Pickett leaves Siena College in good academic standing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Michael Barth

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire