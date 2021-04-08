Jalen Pickett enters transfer portal

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball rising senior guard Jalen Pickett has announced his intention to transfer. The Rochester, New York native has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We thank Jalen for his contributions to Siena Basketball, and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello.

An NABC District I Second Team selection and a First Team All-MAAC honoree, Pickett averaged 12.9 points this past season while leading the MAAC with 4.8 assists. Named the MAAC Player of the Week on Mar. 8, he also ranked fourth in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97), and eighth in both blocks (1.1) and rebounding (6.3).

Pickett leaves Siena College in good academic standing.