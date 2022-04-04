Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady’s Jahyae Brown is 10-0 in his pro boxing career with eight knockouts. One thing he hasn’t done yet is fight professionally in front of a hometown crowd. That changes on Saturday.

Brown is still waiting to officially hear who he’ll be taking on at Rivers Casino this Saturday. Fresh off an ABF title, Schenectady’s “Golden Child” is looking to stay unbeaten in his home city. “I think about my fight every day,” said Brown. “I play it in my head, like the crowd, me walking out, everybody cheering loud, just staying composed. I’m just there to make a statement and put on for the whole 518 and stay focused.”

Brown will be fighting with a heavy heart on Saturday night. His grandmother passed away just last week, and his dad just left the hospital a few days ago after suffering two strokes. “This is dedicated to them, my grandma and my father,” said Brown. “I’m ready to make a statement. I’m super focused, I’m hungry, I’m motivated, and I’m ready.”

The pay-per-view fight will be streamed on Fite.tv, beginning at 7:45 PM.