ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After transferring from Albany high school because of the COVID-19 pandemic Jah’Quil Thompson is now back on the gridiron with the Falcons and says it feels like he never left.

“We were all happy! We all knew we were going to have a great season together on the football field,” said Thompson. “We were going to spark up the section,” he added.

When Thompson returned to Albany high school, he was ineligible to play. Despite that, Thompson remained motivated and inspired because of his family. Albany head coach Michael Ware said his sportsmanship is second to none.

“Worked every day in practice,” said Ware. “Didn’t miss a day. He was even voted the sportsmanship award that we give to the player that exhibits the most sportsmanship, and it was voted by his teammates and his coaches,” he added. “So, it’s kind of unique to see your leader being a kid that transferred out, came in, didn’t play a down for you and he’s the vocal leader in the program.”

Considering Thompson’s vocal and dedicated leadership style, he was nominated for “USA Football’s” Heart of a Giant award. It is an honor that holds a special place in his heart.

“That means everything to me because the Giants are my favorite team,” said Thompson. “I’ve been watching them for years and it’s just amazing.”

Determined to get back on the field, Thompson spent his time practicing ad working on his game to be ready for the next season. Coach Ware believes his work ethic spoke volumes during that time.

“I think it serves right. If anybody has a more compelling story, I’d like to see it,” Ware said. “You know a kid who sat out a whole year and never complained, continued to practice. You have kids who are in the middle of the season and don’t want to practice. This kid was here every day getting his guys motivated and participating in practice, so I think it was rightfully deserved,” said Ware.

To go along with that honor, Thompson has made a step in making his dream of college football come true.

“I’ve been getting looked at by UAlbany,” said Thompson. “They offered me at a camp, and I want to take my talents to the next level and play college football.”

If you want to vote for Jah’Quil, click here.