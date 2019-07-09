Jadah Robinson continues to dominate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In June Jadah Robinson was supposed to be walking across the stage at Troy Middle School graduation, instead she was competing for a national championship.

Jadah captured her second USA National Junior Olympic Championship. The 13-year-old didn’t lack any confidence heading into the bout,

“she tried to intimidate me I’m like… she tried to intimidate me when we went in she tried to look to big and stuff and that and I’m like no no not today” said Robinson.

The victory even earned her a personal shout out from boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. Sent Champ Jade A Personal Congratulations Posted by Sheba Brown on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Her trainer and uncle Sam Bunch says Jadah is just different,

“she wants to be a world champion, she wants to be the best so you can’t deter someone from that you know.”