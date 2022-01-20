Isaiah Austin drops 35, leads Albany past Shaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tied at halftime, the Albany boys basketball team pulled away from Shaker Thursday night to win 65-56.

“Shaker’s a well-coached team, disciplined, tough. Tough and relentless. First half we had to play through a lot of their aggression. We had to calm down offensively and calm down defensively. We were a little bit overzealous,” said Albany Head Coach Sean Brown. “Halftime we went in, talked about being patient, being disciplined, and allowing the game to come to you.”

Albany senior Isiah Austin turned it up in the second half, scoring 29 of his game-high 35 points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Falcons improve to 9-3 overall, 6-2 in league play.

Shaker was led by Zach Matulu, who followed up his monster performance against Shenendehowa with a 19-point effort in defeat. Martin Ostergaard added 15.

