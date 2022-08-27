ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame held a ribbon cutting ceremony at MVP arena on Friday afternoon to kick off the start of its 2022 induction weekend.

Wrestling legends Booker T, Ted DiBiase and Bushwhacker Luke were in attendance to usher in the new era and to show support for one of the newest inductees, Dory Funk Jr. In addition to Funk, some other notable inductee’s in the 2022 class are Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mildred Burke.

“So stoked about being here. You look around and you see all the awesome iconic memorabilia, you see the photo’s on the wall,” said Booker T. “Places like this immortalize people like Ted, people like Luke, people like myself forever. It’s all about the fans.”

Numerous pieces of wrestling memorabilia sit in the hall of fame waiting for wrestling fans across the capital region to come and show their appreciation for wrestling history.