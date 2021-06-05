Inside NY Baseball: Yankee’s first weekend against the Red Sox

Sports

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Yankees did not have a good week. They were swept in Detroit. They come home and split a four game series with the first place Tampa Bay Rays.

Bad hitting and terrible base running continue to plague this team that has more questions than answers. To make matters worse— with Ace Gerrit Cole on the mound Thursday—the Yankees lost 9-2.

Cole was not sharp, Aaron Boone got ejected from Thursdays game against the Rays—-but Boone says the team has to put it behind them.

This weekend is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox played a game this season.

When it comes to Mets legends, Mike Piazza is high on the list. A Hall of Famer who endeared himself to the city at every opportunity.

Like many, the former Mets catcher has taken a liking to Jacob Degrom and his relentless work ethic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire