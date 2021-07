(WTNH) — Not only was this past week the All-star break, it was also the MLB draft. The Mets used their first round pick on Kumar Rocker; he’s a right-handed pitcher from Vanderbilt University.

Rocker was named the most outstanding player at the 2019 College World Series.

Meanwhile the Yankees took ‘lefty’ shortstop Trey Sweeney with their first round pick. The Eastern Illinois University product was named a first team all-American this year.