Inside New York Baseball: The only thing stopping the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is weather

(WTNH) — Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the baseball schedule all over the Northeast. The Yankees and Mets AAA teams have been dodging rain drops in Scranton this week. As Mike Gilbert reports — the only thing slowing down the RailRiders right now is the weather.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders offense is rolling, particularly two players; Infielder Hoy Park, and outfielder Trey Amburgey.

Amburgey’s on-base streak reached forty games on Wednesday night, Hoy Park’s streak of thirty games was snapped Wednesday night, but still a very impressive run.

“I think that’s kind of the approach that everyone’s trying to put forth out there. You know, you’ll have games when guys are locked in, they’re seeing the ball well, they’re getting some pitches to do some damage with and then they’re doing that,” said Doug Davis, RailRider’s manager.

