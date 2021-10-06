Inglee, Brant connect to send Shaker past Saratoga

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker and Saratoga boys soccer teams were locked in a scoreless battle, until the Blue Bison broke through in the first half.

Ben Inglee sent a perfect through ball to Colin Brant for the deciding goal in the 1-0 Shaker win. “Whenever it’s Saratoga and Shaker it’s going to be a fast pace game, and they’re a great team,” said Shaker head coach Dan Fountain. “Both teams had there chances tonight. Ben Inglee just hit an unbelievable through ball, and Colin Brant finished it and as a coach you just sit back and cheer.”

Brant heaped all of the praise on his teammate. “Really the play wasn’t me, it was all Ben,” said the senior forward. “I just had to be on the end and finish it. Just a nice little tap in, and that’s just trusting the capabilities of my teammates”

With the win, the Blue Bison move to 9-1-2 on the season.