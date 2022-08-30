TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Heading into the final six games of the season, the Tri-City ValleyCats sit 2.5 games back of Sussex County for the final playoff spot in the East Division. What a perfect time to start a three game home series with the Miners.

Game one between Tri-City and Sussex County was postponed to Wednesday due to rain. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM.

The Miners (52-38) are tied with the Ottawa Titans (52-38) for the second and third slots in the East Division. The top three teams in the division make the playoffs. The New York Boulders sit in fourth (51-38), while the ValleyCats (49-40) remain 2.5 games out of the playoffs in fifth place.

The ValleyCats ended their road trip on a five game losing streak. Manager Pete Incaviglia says the team knows what they have to do to make the playoffs. “We have to win out,” said Incaviglia. “We know what we’ve got to do. We have to probably win all six games. It’s unfortunate that we started that road trip out pretty good and ended up losing five in a row. We know it’s a long road ahead of us but our guys bounce back pretty good. We play pretty good at home and I know they’re going to go out there and give everything they have to try and win these games here at home.”