ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been 10 years since Impact Wrestling has held an event in the capital region, and on October 7-8 it will be bringing it’s biggest event of the year Bound For Glory to the Washington Avenue Armory.

The event will be jam packed with two back-to-back nights of in ring action that will feature some championship matches. Arguably the biggest will be the match for the IMPACT World Championship when Josh Alexander puts the title up for grabs against former two-time champion Eddie Edwards.

Some other notable superstar’s that will be in action are Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace and Heath or better known as the Redheaded Rebel. Grace will put her title on the line against Masha Slamovich who’s undefeated since stepping foot in IMPACT Wrestling.

“Albany is in for a big treat,” said Grace. “Ten years to have the biggest show of the year that’s going to be huge for albany and I know there’s some rabid wrestling fans up here and it’s going to be a spectacular show.”

It’s one thing to watch wrestling on television, but Heath believes that seeing it in person is definitely a must.

“If you are in the area and you do like to come out for a good show, a good time you have got to see impacts’ bound for glory,” Heath said. “It’s going to be amazing period.”

Fans can purchase tickets for Bound for Glory on IMPACT Wrestling’s website.