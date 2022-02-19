Providence, R.I. (NEWS10) — A two-goal night for sophomore Ville Immonen led the way for the Union College men’s hockey team against Brown University, as the Dutchmen tied, 2-2, Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium.

While the game will officially count as a tie, Brown won the shoot out to earn the extra ECAC Hockey point.

Three Dutchmen recorded multi-point nights in the tie. Immonen scored his second and third career goals on the night for the first multi-point game of his career. Seniors Brandon Estes and Josh Kosack each registered two assists, marking their seventh and second multi-point games this season, respectively.

Immonen opened the scoring 9:41 into the first period. Kosack sent a shot off the blocker of Mathieu Caron, where Estes picked the rebound and attempted a wraparound shot, which was deflected to Immonen at the bottom of the left circle. Immonen picked the corner at a tough angle to give Union a 1-0 lead. The Dutchmen caught a break later in the period, as a Brown goal was waived off due to the Bears being offsides, allowing Union to carry the one goal lead into the locker room.

Brown was not deterred and scored the equalizer on the powerplay at 5:35 of the second frame. Tristan Crozier sent a wrister from the slot that got past junior Connor Murphy . The Bears added a second goal at 18:51 of the second stanza. Michael Maloney picked up a rebound from Jake Harris’ shot and sent it past Murphy to give Brown a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

Immonen scored the game-tying goal only 4:47 into the third frame. After Union won the faceoff in the offensive zone, Estes sent a shot from the blue line. In a move similar to the first period, Kosack picked up the rebound and attempted a wraparound shot that was deflected to Immonen waiting on the doorstep. The sophomore chipped the puck into the open net to knot the game. Both teams put together several great scoring chances in the last 15 minutes of play, but Murphy and Caron held on to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, Union sent out junior Gabriel Seger , and first-years Collin Graf and Michael Hodge for the shootout. Brown’s Jordan Tonelli was the lone scorer in the shootout, beating Murphy in the first round to give the Bears the extra point.

Murphy made 27 saves in the tie while Caron stopped 32 shots.

Union is back in action on Friday to play Harvard University in the final weekend of regular season ECAC Hockey. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Messa Rink.