Ichabod Crane wins Class B crown in a shutout over Tamarac

Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to some nasty weather Tuesday, the Ichabod Crane softball team had to wait one more day to host Tamarac in the Class B final. The wait did not throw the Riders off their game.

Ichabod Crane entered the game as the top-ranked team in the state for Class B. Tamarac wasn’t far behind, ranked eleventh.

The Riders took an early 1-0 lead, and then pitcher Bella Milazzo went to work. She struck-out the side in the second inning, eventually racking up 13 punch-outs in a shutout of the Bengals.

Carolina Williams smacked a double in the 5th to give the Riders a 2-0 lead. Ichabod Crane would add another in the 6th, winning the Section 2 Class B title 3-0.