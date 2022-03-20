Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The goal for Ichabod Crane this weekend was simple — win a state championship. They’re one step closer after Saturday’s semifinal matchup with Allegany Limestone.

The Riders fell in an early 7-0 first quarter hole, but rallied with a 10-3 run to tie it up late in the first quarter. Senior forward Brett Richards was his usual dominant self in the paint and on the boards, while Gators guard Tyler Curran gave Ichabod all they could handle, pouring in a game-high 23 points as Allegany led 29-26 at the half.

From there, the Riders flipped the switch. Richards finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds — his 19th straight double double — while junior guard Alex Schmidt added 17 points while going 6-8 from the free throw line to help ice the game.

Ichabod Crane advanced to their first state championship in school history with a 53-43 win over Allegany Limestone. The Riders will face Friends Academy at 3 p.m. Sunday for the Class B title.