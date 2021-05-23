Ichabod Crane outlasts Shenendehowa in evenly matched non-conference tilt

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane visited Shenendehowa for a great non-conference softball matchup Saturday evening.

This one was a defensive battle to start, with both pitchers excelling from the mound and some great plays in the field, but Ichabod finally broke through in the fourth. Ava Heffner laid down a perfect bunt with a runner on third. She reached safely as the Riders got on the board 1-0.

A half inning later, Shen pitcher Becca Zawistowski evened it up all herself. She mashed a solo home run to left center to tie the game up at one. Runs were tough to come by in this one as Ichabod Crane squeaked out a 2-1 win in extras.

Ichabod Crane is back in action Monday at Mohonasen at 4:15 while Shenendehowa heads to Niskayuna Monday for a 4:30 start.