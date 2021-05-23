Ichabod Crane outlasts Shenendehowa in evenly matched non-conference tilt

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane visited Shenendehowa for a great non-conference softball matchup Saturday evening.

This one was a defensive battle to start, with both pitchers excelling from the mound and some great plays in the field, but Ichabod finally broke through in the fourth. Ava Heffner laid down a perfect bunt with a runner on third. She reached safely as the Riders got on the board 1-0.

A half inning later, Shen pitcher Becca Zawistowski evened it up all herself. She mashed a solo home run to left center to tie the game up at one. Runs were tough to come by in this one as Ichabod Crane squeaked out a 2-1 win in extras.

Ichabod Crane is back in action Monday at Mohonasen at 4:15 while Shenendehowa heads to Niskayuna Monday for a 4:30 start.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire