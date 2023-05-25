TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ichabod Crane baseball team lost in the Section 2 Class B title game each of the last two seasons. They looked to snap that skid in this year’s championship game against Cohoes at Joe Bruno Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers looked to complete a magical run, finding themselves in the title game as an 11 seed.

The Riders jumped out to a 4-0 lead on only one hit, thanks to four errors by Cohoes. The Tigers clawed their way back, making it a 4-3 game in the 5th. Ichabod Crane extended their lead, holding on for a 6-4 lead to win the Class B title.

“It feels good,” said junior shortstop and pitcher Jack Mullins. “It was two years in a row we lost so this is our third year back. I was on the team both years and it was heartbreak but this year feels a lot better.”