ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa graduate and Atlanta Braves righty Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John Surgery. Ian’s father Bob confirmed the news to NEWS10 ABC, adding that the surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Texas.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on Anderson’s surgery. The 24-year old will miss the rest of the season, but is expected to return for the 2024 season.

Anderson helped lead the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995 in 2021. Anderson pitched five innings hitless innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3.

Anderson received Rookie of the Year votes in both 2020 and 2021, pitching to ERAs of 1.95 and 3.58, respectively. The Clifton Park native struggled in 2022, as his ERA rose to 5.00 in 22 starts before being demoted to the AAA Gwinnett Stripers. He ultimately wound up on the injured list.

Anderson struggled again in spring training, pitching to a 6.14 ERA in three starts. Anderson started the season in Gwinett, allowing 4 earned runs in 0.2 innings in his lone start of the season.