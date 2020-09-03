Ian Anderson impressing Braves manager Snitker after 2-0 start

Boston, M.A. — Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson made his second big league start Tuesday night against the Red Sox, and proved once again he belongs in the majors.

The Shen grad went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one batter. His manager took notice.

“You just love the composure and the mound presence,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, the confidence. He keeps throwing strikes.”

“I’m just sitting there… when he gets in trouble, he doesn’t panic, he just keeps pitching,” Snitker said. “He’s a very mature looking kid to me.”

Anderson’s next start is slated for September 6th against the Nationals.

