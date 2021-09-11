Iacobaccio shines in debut win for Shaker

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Week 1 began with a matchup of two teams that fell short in their spring title games.

Shaker threw sophomore quarterback Jake Iacobaccio into the fire Friday night and the young gun emerged from the flames a seasoned vet.

With 50 seconds to go in the first quarter Iacobaccio dropped back, faced pressure, and scrambled 47 yards for the game’s first touchdown to put the Blue Bison up 7-0.

Later in the second quarter, he showed he can chuck it too. Backed up on their own 13 yard line, Iacobaccio lofted a deep ball down the sideline into the arms of Dwayne Newkirk who took it to the house to extend the Shaker lead to 14-0.

Then just before halftime, Iacobaccio took off again with great results, finding the endzone on a 45 yard touchdown run to push the lead to 21-0 just before halftime.

The Blue Bison went and put it away in the third quarter. Porter Ninstant ripped off a 74 yard touchdown run to run it up to 28-0 as the Shaker went on to win 28-7.

Head coach Greg Sheeler was happy with what he saw from his quarterback Friday night.

“He’s a seasoned kid, he’s been playing football his whole life, he’s a very smart player so we knew he was going to handle the pressure well,” Sheeler said. “Certainly some of the plays he made, you can’t teach that.”

“He had a lot of plays that he made that were just on his instinct and we were happy about that,” Sheeler said.

“There were nerves there in the beginning but it was good to get out there and compete,” Iacobaccio said. “It’s good being a dual threat quarterback but I like to get it out to my skill guys to get it out there to them and let them make plays.”

Shaker goes to Schenectady next Friday at 7 p.m.