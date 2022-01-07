Huerter, Montanez help Shen pull away from Averill Park

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night in the Capital Region featured a few state-ranked high school hoops matchups, but probably none were bigger than Class A #5 Averill Park visiting Class AA #2 Shenendehowa.

The game featured a matchup between two Section 2 stars in AP’s Amelia Wood and Shen’s Jillian Huerter and they both shined all night. Shen built multiple double digit leads, including a 32-21 halftime lead, but the Warriors continued to fight back.

Averill Park got it as close as one in the third quarter before Shen pulled away in the fourth thanks to some clutch buckets from junior guard Kaleigh Montanez.

“They got on a little run and they got loud, but we brought it right back to them,” Montanez said. “We brought the same energy. That worked to our advantage in the end and our teammates passing the ball, I think we passed the ball really well and we were able to make some clutch shots.”

Shenendehowa is back in action at Colonie on Tuesday, while Averill Park hosts Burnt Hills on Tuesday.