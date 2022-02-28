Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class A two seed Hudson Falls met seven seed Averill Park Sunday afternoon at Hudson Valley Community College to find out who would face three seed Mekeel Christian in the sectional semifinals.

Both teams started hot from deep, with Hudson Falls senior Ben Swartz knocking down a four point play to give the Tigers an early 12-9 lead, but AP’s Dan Coiteux came right back with a pull up three of his own to keep the Warriors in it.

Eventually, AP couldn’t keep pace with six foot eight big man Peyton Smith, who chipped in 20 points, while Swartz stayed hot with a game-high 27 — including seven of 11 from deep — as Hudson Falls routed Averill Park 66-36.

The Tigers now meet Mekeel Christian Thursday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.