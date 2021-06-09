Hot start fuels Averill Park in Class A baseball win over Mohon

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother Nature forced postponements to Section 2 baseball Tuesday, giving us plenty of sectional playoff action Wednesday.

Averill Park hosted Mohonasen in the opening round of Class A and AP had an early lead that they kept adding to. Nicholas Galuski sent a ball into right that Mohon couldn’t make a play on, scoring two runs to make it 8-1. The very next batter, Michael Agro sent a grounder to first for another RBI, giving AP a 9-1 lead on their way to a 9-6 win.

Averill Park plays at South Glens Falls Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Class A quarterfinals.

